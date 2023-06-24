Saturday, June 24, 2023 – President William Ruto has made another set of appointments to his government as he continues to get rid of former President Uhuru Kenyatta’s allies.

In a gazette notice dated Friday, June 23, Ruto announced the appointment of Elizabeth Chesang to head the National Council for Persons with Disabilities with immediate effect.

Chesang takes over from Peter Muchiri whose appointment was revoked.

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 7 (3) of the State Corporations Act, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces of the Republic of Kenya, appoint Elizabeth Chesang to be the Chairperson of the National Council for Persons with Disabilities, with effect from the 23rd June 2023 upto the 2nd May 2024. The appointment of Peter Muchiri is revoked,” read the notice.

This comes even as Kenyans have accused him of tribalism in government appointments.

Former Nambale MP Sakwa Bunyasi has also been appointed to be the Chairperson of the Board of Directors of the Kenya Development Corporation (KDC), for three years while Michael Nyachae’s appointment is revoked.

Ruto settled on Peter Njuguna Gitau to head the Board of Directors of Sports Kenya up to October 5, 2024.

He will take over from Charles Waithaka, whose appointment was revoked.

Geoffrey Mutai is the new Non-Executive Chairperson of Kenya Tsetse and Trypanosomiasis Eradication Council, taking over from Ali Menza Mbogo.

Peter Munyiri Maina will head the National Standards Council up to January 2026, replacing Jeremiah Kamau Kinyua.

