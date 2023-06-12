Monday, June 12, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed former Nairobi county governor Mike Sonko as Kenya’s Consulate General to Dubai.

In a Gazette Notice yet to be made public, Ruto also appointed former Kiambu County governor Waititu as Kenya’s consulate to Tanzania.

The Head of state also appointed Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua’s sister Dr. Keith Gachagua as Kenya’s ambassador to Indonesia.

Ruth Chepkoech Kisabit was appointed as Kenya’s Consulate General to Congo.

The appointment of Mike Sonko as Kenya’s ambassador to Dubai is good news to Kenyans since he has been helping Kenyans who are stranded in Middle East countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Lebanon.

However, the appointment of Waititu has surprised Kenyans since he has a Sh 588 million corruption case, which is still active in Kenya courts.

Waititu is accused of stealing the money when he was the Kiambu county governor.

The list is yet to be made public since it is from impeccable government sources.

The Kenyan DAILY POST