Wednesday, June 21, 2023 – President William Ruto has appointed Central Organisation of Trade Union (COTU) Secretary General, Francis Atwoli, to a powerful position in his government.

In a gazette notice dated June 20, Ruto appointed Atwoli to a 6 member selection panel that will pick the next Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

“In exercise of the powers conferred by section 8 (1) of the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions Act, 2013, I, William Samoei Ruto, President of the Republic of Kenya and Commander-in-Chief of the Defence Forces, appoint-Mary W. Kimonye, Shadrack J. Mose, Mary Adhiambo Maungu, Roseline Odede, Richard Onsongo Bush Obwocha, Francis Atwoli and Twalib Abdallah Mbarak to be members of the Selection Panel for the Selection of Nominees for appointment as the Director of Public Prosecutions,” read the gazette notice.

The panel will be tasked with proposing qualified nominees to the President out of which one of them will be picked as the next DPP.

The panel will advertise the position for Kenyans to apply after which shortlisted candidates will be interviewed and potential names sent to President Ruto.

The successful nominee will replace Noordin Haji who is now the Director of the National Intelligence Service (NIS).

The Kenyan DAILY POST.