Friday, June 2, 2023 – Kenyans seem to have made a big mistake in August last year when they elected President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, as their leaders for the next five years.

During the campaigns, Ruto and Gachagua camouflaged themselves as down-to-earth leaders who were fighting for the common mwananchi whom they referred to as hustlers.

However, when they assumed the highest offices on the land, Ruto and Gachagua transformed from hustlers to ‘men eaters’ going by how they are spending taxpayers’ money .

Instead of living a modest life due to the strain on Kenya’s economy, Ruto and Gachagua are living like Kings, thanks to overtaxing poor mwananchi who are sleeping hungry daily.

During Madaraka Day celebrations, Ruto and his coterie used over 20 choppers to fly from Nairobi to Embu, which is less than 250 Kilometres from Nairobi.

To fly a chopper from Nairobi to Embu usually costs around Sh 250,000 and since it is two-way it is over Sh 500,000.

So, in short, the government spent over Sh 10 million on Thursday to fly Ruto and his men to Embu County as Kenyans continue to struggle with the high cost of living.

The Kenyan DAILY POST