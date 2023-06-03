Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Saturday June 3, 2023 – President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, have increased their salaries and allowances even as they keep complaining that the economy is battered thanks to former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

According to the budget which is set to be read this month, Ruto and Gachagua are among the few civil servants that will receive salary increments in the next budget.

Budget details contained in the Parliamentary Budget Office report for the 2023-2024 financial year show that the country’s two top offices and those of some commissioners and independent commissions are set for a two percent rise in salary and allowances.

This will see the President, his deputy, and the commissioners take home an additional Sh110 million in salary and allowances increments.

Already the country is struggling to meet its current recurrent expenditure which is expected to increase to Sh2.48 trillion in the next financial year.

“The salaries and allowances are mainly salaries to the President, Deputy President, and other commissioners and independent office holders,” reads the parliamentary budget office report.

This comes even as the president, through the Salaries and Remuneration Commission (SRC) declined to increase salaries for civil servants who are being targeted by the controversial Finance Bill.

Ruto wants all salaried employees to part with 3% of their monthly salaries to fund his housing project.

