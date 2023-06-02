Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Former First Lady and Uhuru Kenyatta’s mother, Mama Ngina Kenyatta, missed yesterday’s Madara Day celebrations for the first time in decades thanks to President William Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

Mama Ngina graced national holidays during his son, Uhuru Kenyatta’s tenure. Uhuru and his mother, prior to Ruto’s presidency, skipped the 2005 Madaraka Day celebrations led by the late President, Mwai Kibaki.

According to political analysts, it was wise for Mama Ngina to skip this year’s and Ruto’s first Madaraka Day due to the bad blood between Kenyattas and Ruto’s government.

“The relationship between the Kenyatta family and Ruto worsened. There has been an open war between the current administrations and the Kenyatta family,” Political Analyst Martin Andati stated.

Events preceding the national celebration also set the stage for Mama Ngina to deviate from her tradition.

In February 2023, the former first lady publicly dared the government to go after her wealth after she was accused of failing to pay taxes.

Since their inauguration last year, Gachagua has launched a series of onslaughts against the KenyattafFamily, accusing it of hoarding large tracts of land as well as evading tax.

The rift between Ruto and the Kenyattas widened after a group of youths raided the Northlands farm owned by the Kenyatta family on March 27.

Ruto and Uhuru have also been battling for control of the Jubilee Party, with the former linked to a faction led by East Africa Legislative Assembly (EALA) MP Kanini Kega and the latter led by Secretary General Jeremiah Kioni.

