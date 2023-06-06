Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Tuesday, June 6, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has accused President William Ruto’s government of attempting to revive the Mungiki movement.

Mungiki is a banned ethnic organization that became infamous in 1998 following the post-election violence in Laikipia.

In a press conference on Monday, Raila who is also Azimio One Kenya Alliance said like the colonial period, the residents of the Mt Kenya region were being profiled as dangerous persons.

These include the Kikuyu, Aembu and Ameru.

“It is so unfortunate that in this time and age when Kenya has now celebrated the 60th year of its independence, somebody should try to use the very same tactics and methods that were used by the British to try to isolate the youth of this region,” Raila said.

“There is an attempt to artificially recreate, and reestablish the Mungiki movement. I have seen it happen with Maina Njenga merely because he accompanied me to the funeral of our matriarch Mama Mukami Kimathi,” Raila added.

Raila Odinga concluded by urging President William Ruto and his deputy, Rigathi Gachagua, not to revive Mungiki by harassing youths in Mt Kenya.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.