Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Russian President Vladimir Putin has supported President William Ruto’s scintillating speech during the New Global Financial Pact Summit in Paris last week.

During his speech, Ruto spoke about an incident where several African Presidents were allegedly put on a bus to go and meet a renowned leader in the West and said it was time for Africa to be respected.

President William Ruto also spoke about the treatment of African countries, who he claimed are being given loans with high interest, something which he said is also not fair.

He said the World Bank and International Monetary Fund (IMF)are not fair when giving African countries loans.

Ruto also stated that Africa does not need to transact using dollars while working with other African countries.

Ruto received a standing ovation after delivering his speech and even Russian President Vladimir Putin has congratulated him for speaking the truth.

