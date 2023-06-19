Monday, June 19, 2023 – President William Ruto is hellbent on fulfilling his promise to lower the price of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) cylinders to Kenyans even after missing the June 1 deadline.

This is after he embarked on a campaign to woo foreign nations to help him fulfill his promise.

Ruto, through Energy and Petroleum Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, announced that the government was looking forward to securing more partnerships during the first African Energy Forum.

“We want to put LPGs on all our homes in the next three years,” he reiterated Ruto’s promise.

The conference will be held in Nairobi at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) between June 20 and June 23, 2023.

The forum will serve as a catalyst for advancing sustainable energy solutions, fostering partnerships, and shaping the future of Africa’s energy landscape.

This year’s theme is ‘Africa for Africa-Building Energy for the Just Transition’.

Chirchir further lauded Kenya’s strides in the energy sector, including wind, geothermal and solar.

During the budget reading, Treasury Cabinet Secretary Njuguna proposed amendments to the VAT Act 2013 to zero-rate liquefied petroleum gas to make it affordable.

He added that the high LPG prices contribute to the escalating cost of living, and the continued use of firewood and charcoal, which leads to deforestation.

Ruto was criticised for reneging on his promise to lower the price of gas cylinders to between Ksh300 and Ksh500 for a 6-kilogram barrel by June 1.

In a joint media interview, the President claimed that he would actualise the promise later in the year rather than June 2023 as promised, owing to the debate centered around the Finance Bill 2023 and the budget.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.