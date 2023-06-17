Saturday June 17, 2023 – Brentford have agreed to sign Romeo Beckham from Inter Miami on a one-year deal.

The 20-year-old had been on loan playing for Brentford’s B team, but he’ll now make the move permanent ahead of the new season in English football.

He played for the Bees side as they lifted the Premier League Cup and his performance has helped him earn a full-time deal.

The move marks the end of Beckham’s stay with his father’s side, with England legend David running the MLS franchise.

He will now join up with the team when pre-season begins, with the hope of pushing on for involvement in the first team, with manager Neil MacFarlane telling Mail Sport he would happily work with Beckham beyond the end of the season.

Reports also suggested Beckham was ready to stay in London to be closer to his girlfriend, Mia Regan.

‘He has been a pivotal member of what has been a special group this year,’ Brentford B boss MacFarlane told Mail Sport recently.

‘There will be a decision made on Romeo. I have no qualms in putting my name to him – I want to help his development again… I’d have no problem whatsoever if he was to stay here and we continue his development at Brentford.’

Beckham started his career in Arsenal’s academy, but, when he was released in 2014 aged 12, admitted he didn’t want to peruse a career in football.

He made his comeback in 2021, however, joining Inter Miami in America after his father became involved with the club.