Thursday, 29 June 2023 – A group of rogue police officers stationed at Kamukunji police station have been exposed for harassing innocent youths in Nairobi CBD.

They walk in groups at night while pretending to be patrolling the streets and demand bribes from youths running their errands.

They handcuff the innocent youths and demand a bribe of Ksh 1000 before releasing them.

A concerned Kenyan secretly took photos of the cops collecting bribes from a group of young people along Haile Selassie Avenue and shared them on Twitter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.