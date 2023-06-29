Thursday, 29 June 2023 – Some rogue military officers stationed at the Department of Defense (DOD) headquarters reportedly broke into a safe and stole Ksh 25 million.

According to a whistle-blower who reached out to activist Boniface Mwangi, the heist was carried out by the officers in conjunction with some civilians.

The robbery was captured on CCTV but the matter has been kept under wraps.

The money was carried in bags and put in two cars.

One of the suspects, a military officer, was arrested with Ksh 5 Million.

Some of the money recovered from the officer had been hidden under his bed.

Read Boniface Mwangi’s thread on Twitter exposing the robbery incident.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.