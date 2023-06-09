Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday, June 9, 2023 – Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua has asked the Mt Kenya electorate to support the Finance Bill 2023 because it will transform the country’s economy.

Speaking in Nyeri County during the burial of Mary Muthoni, also known as Mama Njoroge, on Thursday, Gachagua also asked the vote-rich region to support the Bill since Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party leader Raila Odinga is against it.

The second in command said Raila is accustomed to opposing any good thing done by the government; hence they should know the proposals are reasonable.

He explained that the ODM leader is only good at causing confusion, adding that he’s the only one in Kenya opposing the Bill.

“Mtu anapinga ni ile mzee ya kitendawili na yeye anapinga kila kitu. Ukiona kitu Raila anapinga hicho ni kitu kizuri. Kwa sababu Raila akikwambia mkutane Nyandarua, usiende Nyandarua, mngoje Kirinyaga. Yeye ndio anapinga na kukoroga watu,” Gachagua said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.