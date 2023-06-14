Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – A close confidante of former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has predicted the emergence of a revolution to oust President William Ruto if Finance Bill 2023 sails through in Parliament.

Finance Bill 2023 is a government-sponsored bill and has proposed an increase of taxes, including a 1.5 percent housing levy on all salaried Kenyans.

Speaking on Wednesday when the bill was being debated, Ugunja Member of Parliament Opiyo Wandayi said poor hustlers will start a revolution to oust the President if the bill is passed.

“Kenyans are watching out there. It is upon them to choose which side they want to side with. Do you want to side with the oppressors or the poor Kenyans?” he posed.

Wandayi said MPs must think wisely about how they are going to vote on the bill.

“It will not matter whether someone voted Yes or No. In this country, we are used to giving empty and lofty promises and we forget about Kenyans,” he said.

“The mood out there is that the bill is a make-or-break moment that can spark a serious revolution in Kenya, a revolution that will never end.”

Wandayi said the revolution will be led by poor hustlers who voted for Ruto during the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

“They have had enough of chest thumping and the hour of reckoning has now come. As we stand here to please our masters out there, the greater masters are the Kenyans, not those who are watching us now,” he said

Wandayi, who is also the Minority leader in the National Assembly, said the August House must go down in history as one that stood with its people.

“With that Mr Speaker I oppose the bill in its totality,” he said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.