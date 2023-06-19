Monday, June 19, 2023 – President William Ruto went ballistic on Githunguri Member of Parliament Gathoni Wamuchomba after she voted against the Finance Bill in the National Assembly.

Speaking during the Githunguri Dairy Cooperative Society field day, Ruto asked the locals if they were also against the Finance Bill like their MP which he said would create jobs for the youth through the Housing program.

According to Ruto, Finance Bill is being supported even by MPs from Raila Odinga Azimio, and that it was a big shame for a UDA MP to oppose it.

“Wabunge wote wamepiga kura, kusema wacha tupange ajira ya hawa vijana…. mpaka wabunge wa upinzani wamekubali kwamba hii mpango yetu iko sawa, si tuendelee na hiyo mpango? Naskia ati nyinyi watu wa Githunguri mnasema hamtaki mambo ya housing? Hawa vijana wengi barabarani nitatoa wapi kazi ya kuwapatia, si ni lazima nipange housing?” Ruto posed.

The President went on to ask politicians to stop petty politics over the Finance Bill, which passed in the second reading at the National Assembly on Wednesday.

Wamuchomba, on her part, vowed to continue working for the Githunguri people in the National assembly without fear from the Kenya Kwanza administration.

“Wakulima wangu asanteni sana kwa kunishikilia na kuniombea, na mimi nina apa ya kwamba nitafanya kazi yangu kama mjumbe bila kuogopa na bila kuingiza baridi,” she stated.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.