Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Tuesday June 6, 2023 – A man who used to be a masseur has recounted how male customers including a male celebrity were offended with his no ‘happy ending’ policy whenever they employed his services.

Happy ending here means the Masseur will give his client sexual satisfaction after the massage.

In a Twitter thread, the man recounted how a particular male celebrity who contracted him for a massage was disappointed when he finished his job and was about to leave.

He claimed the male celebrity offered to pay him 100, 000 extra just to get a blowjob from him.

He further recounted how another male client also offered him money to the tune of 1, 000, 000 so he can give him a happy ending after the massage.

He said his refusal led to the man being violent and this made him take the decision to quit the job.

Read his tweets below