Wednesday, 07 June 2023 – Residents of Nakuru have raised the alarm over the rising insecurity in the vibrant city.

The dreaded Confirm Gang is back with a bang after the county police commander Peter Mwanzo was demoted.

Mwanzo had been deployed to Nakuru by the former Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i to weed out the criminal gang.

He had managed to restore security in the area after arresting the leader of the gang and killing several members of the gang through sting operations.

However, he was demoted after Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua accused him of overseeing the eviction of over 100 families in Subukia during the previous regime.

A concerned resident of Nakuru informed Robert Alai that the gang is carrying out criminal activities without fear.

Some rogue politicians and police officers are reportedly protecting the ruthless gang.

A few days ago, two ‘mama mbogas’ were killed by the gang in Ponda Mali area.

The gang members consisting of young men have been moving around with motorbikes stabbing anyone in their vicinity.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.