Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Friday June 9, 2023 – Afrobeats superstar singer, Teni, has shared a tweet addressed to critics of the African music industry.

The singer stated that the “female” tag should be removed as they want to be addressed as just “artistes”.

Teni went on to declare that women are the best in the industry.

She tweeted;

“MAKE UNA COMOT THAT “FEMALE” TAG. WE ARE FUCKING ARTISTS. AND NA WE BAD PASS FOR EVERYTHING. STEEZE O, MUSIC O, PERFORMANCE, EVERYTHING.”