Thursday June 22, 2023 – Reality TV star, Nengi Hampson, took to social media in June 21, to show off her tattooed butt cheek.

The ex-Big Brother housemate got the tattoo done in England and showed it off on her Instastories.

In a tweet shared on her handle, Nengi reacted to the backlash she received after sharing photo of the tattoo as well as a video showing the moment she was getting it done.

‘’Y’all aren’t feeling my new tattoo? Aww don’t worry my loves.. it’ll grow on you #SorryNotSorry #SummerBody” she wrote

Watch a video of her getting the tattoo done