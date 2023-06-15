Thursday June 15, 2023 – Real Madrid have confirmed the £113m signing of England star Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund.

Los Blancos had agreed a deal worth an initial £88.5million to sign the England international and the move was expected to complete within 10 days.

It is understood the deal will guarantee Dortmund £88.5m – but will rise towards £113.5m as a result of £25m worth of performance-related add-ons – which are believed to be achievable.

Bellingham has penned a six-year deal at the Bernabeu and the player will be unveiled by the club at a presentation ceremony tomorrow, before he then appears in front of the media.

After the move was confirmed, Bellingham was quickly welcomed to the club by Real star Vinicius Jr who tweeted: ‘Welcome to the best team in the world, @BellinghamJude.’

The 19-year-old – who is viewed as a complete midfielder – moved to Borussia Dortmund from Birmingham in 2020 at the age of 16.

During three full seasons at the club, he made 132 appearances, scoring 24 goals, and was integral to Edin Terzic’s side this season, before they missed out on a first Bundesliga title in 11 years on the final day.