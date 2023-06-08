Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Thursday June 8, 2023 – Real Madrid have agreed to sign England midfielder Jude Bellingham from Borussia Dortmund for a fee of £115m (with an upfront pay of £88.5m and a further €30.9m in performance-related add-ons)

In a statement released on Wednesday, June 7, Dortmund, whose website crashed when they released the news, also confirmed Bellingham will sign a six-year deal at the Bernabeu in their statement.

Regarding the add-ons, the club statement read: “Such variable transfer fees are dependent on the achievement of certain sporting successes by Real Madrid and/or sporting successes or performances of the player at Real Madrid in the period of the next six seasons.”

Bellingham, who moved to Dortmund from Championship side Birmingham in 2020, had interest from Liverpool and Manchester City in the Premier League, but Real Madrid beat them all to his signature.

The midfielder was named the Bundesliga’s Player of the Year for the past season as Dortmund agonisingly missed out on the title to rivals Bayern Munich on the final day.

Bellingham has 24 caps and one goal for England since making his international debut against the Republic of Ireland at Wembley in November 2020.