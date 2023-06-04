Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Looking for a job? Download the Kenyan Jobs app from Google Playstore and get the latest jobs and vacancies available in Kenya, go HERE>>>

Saturday June 3, 2023 – American TV personality and businesswoman, Kim Zolciak has been accused by her husband, Kroy Biermann of punching him in the back of the head the day before he filed for divorce.

This was revealed in a police report obtained by Page Six. The police report dated May 4, shows that two Milton Police Department officers responded to the estranged couple’s Georgia home after Zolciak reported a domestic dispute.

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” alum told cops her husband had locked her designer purses, jewelry and passport in a safe before hiding the key from her. She claimed the items were premarital assets totaling $175,000.

However, the former NFL player told officers that the goods were marital property and explained he took them with the intention of liquidating them to help offset some costs.

Biermann alleged Zolciak had a gambling problem and that she had recently lost a large sum of money. He also claimed they were discussing a possible divorce or separation. Following the cops’ request, Biermann escorted them to the basement, sans Zolciak, and opened the safe.

Police said there were miscellaneous valuable items inside but no purses. They said Biermann reached inside and handed them Zolciak’s passport, which was in a Louis Vuitton case.

It was at this point that he told officers that Zolciak had punched him in the back of the head during an earlier altercation concerning the disputed property, but he did not have visible injuries and declined medical attention.

He produced a recording of the alleged incident but ultimately said he did not want to press charges.

Zolciak, 45, then asked the officers to stay while she loaded items, including handbags and glasses, into her car. They stayed for over an hour, during which they observed the duo engage in numerous disagreements. Police said Biermann, 37, filmed Zolciak packing the vehicle and called his attorney on speakerphone to explain the concept of marital property.

The police officers then asked Biermann and Zolciak several times to remain civil because their four minor children, Kroy Jr. (KJ), 12, Kash, 11, and twins Kaia and Kane, 9, were present.

After the officers left, Biermann called them to complain that Zolciak was using his credit card. When they contacted Zolciak, she said she had used a card linked to a shared account to get gas.

The former “Housewife” added that the retired football player had not worked in seven years and that the money in the account in question was recently placed there from her cosmetics company, KAB Cosmetics.

The following day the day Biermann filed for divorce Zolciak called the same cops and claimed that he had locked her out of their primary bedroom, insisting she needed access to her medication. When they contacted Biermann, he said he had left her medication in the hallway.

The pair were married for 11 years, but insiders recently revealed that they’d been dealing with financial hardships behind closed doors for some time. The two are now in the midst of a nasty custody battle, with each requesting sole legal and physical custody of their four youngest kids.