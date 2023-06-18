Sunday, 18 June 2023 – Actress Jackie Matubia has sparked reactions after she failed to celebrate her baby daddy Blessing Lung’aho on Father’s Day.

She posted a cryptic message on social media hinting that Lung’aho is a deadbeat dad.

“Happy Father’s Day deadbeats,’’ she posted and attached a hilarious photo hinting that her baby daddy is not a responsible father.

She also chose to wish herself a happy Father’s day.

She posted a photo with her two daughters and captioned it, “Happy Father’s Day. Blessed Sunday,’’.

Word has it that Blessings Lung’aho has been living off Jackie.

She reportedly pays all the bills.

Lung’aho moved into Jackie’s house along Kiambu Road after they started dating.

They have a daughter together.

Check out Jackie’s cryptic posts on Father’s Day that expose Lung’aho as a deadbeat dad.

