Monday, 12 June 2023 – A lady has sparked reactions on Twitter after she heaped praises on her boyfriend for patiently waiting for their wedding day to have their first sexual counter.

She claimed he has never kissed her or made any sexual advances towards her despite dating for quite some time.

He is reportedly saving their first kiss for their wedding day.

“This is the first man in my life who has been with me and hasn’t touched me, never makes sexual comments to me, never tried to make any move on me, and has not even kissed me,” she wrote.

“He wants to honor and obey God. He loves Jesus and he wants to save our first kiss for our wedding day,” she added.

Her tweet sparked reactions, with most people calling her boyfriend a simp.

Others predicted that their relationship will end in tears.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.