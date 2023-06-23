Friday June 23, 2023 – A petition has been launched against rapper Nicki Minaj and her husband, Kenneth Petty, by their neighbours to get them out of Hidden Hills neighbourhood.

TMZ reported that Hidden Hills residents have been worried about Nicki and her husband, Kenneth Petty, moving into the fancy neighborhood and many of them have signed the petition.

In the petition launched by Hidden Hills resident Beverly Bardan, it was noted that Kenneth is a registered sex offender after being convicted in New York of attempted rape back in 1995 in a case that landed him in prison for more than 4 years.

Hidden Hills residents reportedly got agitated after the rapper’s husband filed new legal documents changing his address on the Megan’s Law website.

He is currently serving one year of home detention for failing to register as a sex offender in California.

Nicki and Kenneth bought a mansion in Hidden Hills back in December.

The initiator of the petition is encouraging Nicki’s neighbours to warn residents about Kenneth and she wants folks to sign the petition to “SHOW that you are against sex offenders in our Hidden Hills neighborhood!”