Wednesday May 31, 2023 – Megan Thee Stallion has revealed she is focusing on healing and won’t be releasing any music for now after testifying in the Tory Lanez shooting trial.

The rapper recently sat down with InStyle and spoke about when fans can expect new music.

During the conversation, she revealed that she’s focused on healing at the moment so fans will have to be patient until she’s ready to drop a new project.

“Fans can expect new music when I’m in a better place,” she told InStyle. “Right now, I’m focused on healing.”

“The music and entertainment industry can be a grind, so it’s important to take time off and avoid burning out,” she says. “Life is all about balance.”

She’s also turning her focus to other endeavors, such as her partnership with beauty-brand Revlon.

Meg, who has been a Revlon global ambassador since 2020, credits the legacy makeup brand for making sure her ’90s-inspired beauty looks stay intact when she performs.

“It keeps my glam looking flawless, especially during festival season when I’m on stage and performing in the summer heat,” she says.

Megan Thee Stallion dealt with years of public scrutiny over the Tory Lanez shooting case. Gossip outlets, social media users and some rappers attacked her credibility after she accused Tory Lanez of shooting her in 2020.

Last December, Megan Thee Stallion was vindicated when a California jury convicted Tory Lanez in his shooting trial. He was found guilty of assault with a semiautomatic firearm, discharging a firearm with gross negligence and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle. The Canadian artist awaits his sentencing hearing, which is scheduled for June 13.

The 28-year-old Houston-based rapper recently sparked dating rumours with Inter Milan striker, Romelu Lukaku. The two were in attendance for the wedding of Lukaku’s teammate Lautaro Martinez to model Agustina Gandolfo in Lake Como. The pair were also seen holding hands at the lavish wedding.

Lukaku recently split with Belgian model Sarah Mens – who he dated for five years, according to Marca. He was previously romantically linked to Belgian fitness guru Julia Vandenweghe who he was seen with in 2014.

As for the WAP hitmaker, she was recently romantically linked to rapper Pardison Fontaine for over two years. Back in February, there were rumors that the hitmaker and Pardison, 33, had split, after fans noticed that the two no longer followed each other on Instagram.