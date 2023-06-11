Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Sunday June 11, 2023 – Lil Wayne, who is one of the greatest rappers alive, has boldly claimed that no artist can battle him on the Versus stage.

In an interview with Rolling Stone, the American rapper disclosed the artist he would like to compete against in a Verzuz matchup. When asked who he wanted to battle, the rapper gave an unlikely answer.

“I was interested in Mixtape Weezy going against Lil Wayne. That would have been crazy,” Wayne said.

The journalist responded, “So you’d be onstage by yourself?”

“Yeah. What other artists you think?” Wayne shot back. “There ain’t no other artist that can stand on the stage next to me, bro. I’m sorry.”

Aside from Jay-Z, fans have been anticipating Lil Wayne to participate in a Verzuz matchup. But the question remains: who would be a worthy opponent for him?

In December of 2022, Wiz Khalifa threw his hat into the conversation and said that he would like to take on Lil Wayne in a Verzuz battle.

“I think that would be fun,” Wiz told DJ Superstar Jay in an interview. “Because Wayne’s a really dope performer. Me and him going back and forth performing bangers. That s**t would be hard. And we both smoke hella weed. I think that would be more like a concert than a Verzuz.”