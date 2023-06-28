Wednesday June 28, 2023 – Controversial American rapper, Kodak Black was booked at a Florida jail on Monday, June 26, for about an hour.

Recall that Kodak was arrested in July 2022 and charged with trafficking oxycodone after police say they found 31 oxycodone pills in his car. He posted $75,000 bail and was released with pretrial restrictions in place, including mandatory drug tests.

The rapper’s lawyer, Bradford Cohen claimed that it was good thing as his client has been on a tight leash during his pretrial release for his prescription drug case. He was ordered to regularly check in with authorities and take mandatory urine tests, but he failed to check in recently and they went to court Monday over the issue.

Cohen said he argued in court that the stringent pretrial supervision be removed, and the judge agreed but also ended up increasing his bond from $75,000 to $250,000. The bond increase meant Kodak had to go through the booking process again at the jail.

Kodak ended up posing for a new mugshot at the Broward County jail and posted the new bond before being released from custody. The rapper was in and out of jail in under an hour and he had to pay $175k, the difference between his original bond and his new bond.

Cohen sees it as a win for Kodak because now the rapper will be able to travel and tour without the headache of checking in with pretrial services.