Friday June 16, 2023 – Rapper Boosie Badazz has been dragged back into another legal mess following another arrest by federal agents.

Boosie had appeared in court Wednesday, June 14, for an appearance in his ongoing gun case. While the case was dismissed, he still has another pending legal issue.

TMZ reported that Boosie was arrested by federal agents outside the courtroom as soon as his gun case hearing wrapped.

The circumstances leading up to the arrest are still not clear at the moment.