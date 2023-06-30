Friday, June 30, 2023 – It seems Azimio Leader Raila Odinga’s nuclear plan against President William Ruto is working.

Barely three days after Raila incited his followers to boycott paying taxes to Ruto’s government, the Kenya Kwanza administration has started feeling the pinch and is now pleading with Baba to reconsider his decision.

In a statement, Parliamentary Service Commissioner Johnson Muthama pleaded with Raila to allow his supporters to pay tax.

He noted that with Ruto having assented to Finance Bill 2023, it was only reasonable for Kenyans to pay taxes to allow him to fund his budget and deliver services.

“I would wish to remind the Azimio leadership that remittance of taxes is a patriotic duty and thus asking Kenyans to act otherwise is not only retrogressive but the same will also hinder effective service delivery.”

“With President William Ruto having assented to the Finance Bill, let’s now give the government time to turn around the economy and this can only happen if all Kenyans play their role in building our country. Maandamano are regressive and detrimental to the future of our country,” the former Machakos Senator said.

At the same time, Muthama pleaded with Azimio and Kenya Kwanza teams to soften their hard stands and engage in a dialogue.

He urged leaders to put the interest of Kenyans above their own.

“I plead with all leaders to soften their hard stand and embark on bipartisan dialogue for the sake of our country because we do not have a spare country. Let leaders put Kenyans’ interests above their own,” Muthama stated.

