Thursday, June 22, 2023 – President William Ruto had a field day yesterday in Parliament after Kenya Kwanza MPs unanimously passed the controversial Finance Bill 2023 with some amendments.

The Parliamentary Finance and Planning Committee, led by United Democratic Alliance (UDA) stalwart and Molo MP Kuria Kimani, introduced amendments to the report, which were incorporated into the bill.

Of particular significance was the resounding approval of the Housing Fund Tax, which stipulates that both employers and employees will be required to contribute a combined 3% towards the implementation of the Affordable Housing Program.

The housing tax received overwhelming support with MPs voting 184 in favour against Raila Odinga’s 172 who opposed the tax.

Shortly after its successful passage, Homa Bay Town MP Peter Kaluma highlighted a significant flaw in the entire process.

The vocal politician noted that the National Assembly was not mandated to discuss housing matters without the input of the Senate.

According to the 2010 Constitution, it is the mandate of county governments to ensure that land in their jurisdiction is used prudently.

Given that the affordable houses will be situated on land donated by the counties, it was expected that such a crucial matter would be deliberated by the Senate before introducing the tax for the program.

As per the provisions of Article 96 of the Constitution, the Senate serves as the representative body for the counties, with the primary responsibility of safeguarding their interests as well as those of their respective governments.

On Wednesday, Trade CS Moses Kuria argued that the 47 governors are the real owners of the Affordable Housing Program and not Ruto, which gives the Senate a say in the matter.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.