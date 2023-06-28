Wednesday, 28 June 2023 – Bunge La Mwananchi President Calvince Okoth alias Gaucho is admitted to hospital after he was attacked by unknown goons.

Gaucho was heading to Kamukunji Grounds for a rally organized by Azimio coalition on Tuesday when he was attacked by goons believed to have been hired.

He managed to escape but he reportedly sustained serious injuries.

He shared photos in the hospital where he is currently receiving treatment.

Gaucho is a staunch supporter of Azimio leader Raila Odinga.

He has been arrested countless times for incitement and holding illegal assemblies.

