Thursday, June 15, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has hinted at countering President William Ruto’s budget set to the read today.

This is after Ruto bulldozed the punitive Finance Bill 2023 through Parliament yesterday.

In a statement, Raila believes that Kenya needs and deserves a “people’s budget”.

According to the ODM leader, his coalition believes in a rights-based budget.

“That budget is coming. Kenyans will have a people’s budget,” said Raila.

Already, Raila has intensified his fight against President William Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, which sailed through the Second Reading yesterday and awaits the Third Reading next week.

Addressing the media yesterday, Raila said the Kenya Kwanza government cannot purport to be helping Kenyans with the finance bill while it oppresses Kenyans.

The Azimio la Umoja brigade said the budget proposal remains flawed beyond redemption.

“As we said earlier, no amount of amendments can redeem this bill. There are things we are deeply passionate about and unrelenting about.”

“We believe Kenyans have been hurting for a prolonged period. This Budget proposal prolongs and worsens the suffering of the people,” Azimio said.

Raila was replying to the latest amendments made by the National Assembly Public Accounts Committee after receiving views from the public and other interest groups.

The Kenyan DAILY POST