Thursday, June 22, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has decided to bring the fight to President William Ruto’s doorstep after failing to stop the passage of the punitive Finance Bill 2023.

Speaking during an interview yesterday, ODM Secretary General and Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna revealed that Raila’s Azimio is gearing up to hit the streets after the controversial Finance Bill was passed in Parliament.

According to Sifuna, Azimio has no option but to call for mass protests after failing to oppose the bill in Parliament.

The legislator further remarked that unlike in the past, the return of mass protests would see thousands of Kenyans take to the streets regardless of their political affiliations; something he said should worry Ruto even more.

“The voice of the people is the voice of God and it is more powerful than that of their representatives,” he reiterated.

Sifuna noted that the second wave of protests would have a national outlook since every Kenyan would feel the pinch of the high cost of living due to increased taxation.

“It is humiliating for any Kenyan to wake up to borrow Ksh100 to make ends meet. If this is the true situation, I want to see a reflection of that anger when we go for these demos,” he remarked.

The Nairobi senator noted that mass action was the only way Ruto’s government would listen to the grievances of Kenyans.

“There is no other way the government can listen. We saw that the Arab Spring protests which rocked several countries were sparked by a rise in the price of bread.”

“They (Kenya Kwanza) deceived us that they were ready for dialogue. I explained we must first negotiate on the high cost of living,” Sifuna added.

The Finance Bill which was passed yesterday proposed increased taxation to raise revenues the government argued it needed to fund development projects.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.