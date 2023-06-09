Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 9, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has schooled President William Ruto on what he should do to get out of the quagmire he finds himself in.

Speaking at a press conference in Nairobi, Raila listed ways Ruto can reduce government expenditure and not burden Kenyans.

He laid out his objection to the revenue-raising measures contained in the Finance Bill 2023, arguing that they will plunge the country into a deeper economic crisis.

He accused Ruto’s government of being the first regime to impose high taxes on Kenyans in return for nothing except fantasies and fairy tales.

Terming the bill “a disease that cannot be cured with everyday herbs”, the former premier threatened that passing it will send the nation into a full recession.

Raila therefore, gave President Ruto 10 demands he wants to be addressed to reduce the cost of living;

1. Stop duplication of county roles and responsibilities. In the proposed Bill, the budget for health is growing by Ksh35 billion at the national level, yet health is a devolved function.

2. Adopt zero-based budgeting. Don’t take the previous budget as the baseline. Every budget must start at ground zero where everything has to be justified.

3. Don’t grow size of the budget, cut it down and live within your means.

4. Instead of imposing new taxes, seal the loopholes that lead to loss of revenue.

5. Stop non-essential government expenditures including the appointment of Chief Administrative Secretaries.

6. Reduce the size of the government.

7. Cut non-essential Domestic and international travel.

8. Freeze ministerial out of station allowances, ministerial house allowances and domestic allowance for cabinet and principal secretaries.

9. Stop corruption and theft of public funds.

10. Finally, we ask Ruto to humble himself, withdraw this Bill, offer [an] apology and seek forgiveness from Kenyans for the anxiety caused, then begin afresh.

