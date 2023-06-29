Thursday, June 29, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has mooted a plan to send President William Ruto home before the end of the year for mismanaging the country’s economy.

Millions of Kenyans are sleeping hungry due to the high cost of living and mass corruption inside the Kenya Kwanza Alliance regime.

Raila, who is regarded as the voice of Kenyans and the father of democracy in East Africa’s biggest economy, is keen to send the Kenya Kwanza Alliance government home before the end of the year.

Raila, through Azimio One Kenya Alliance, has started collecting signatures to ensure the country goes to a referendum over Ruto’s punitive tax measures like the Finance Bill 2023.

Raila Odinga is hoping to ensure the defeat of the Finance Bill 2023 through a referendum, allowing the people of Kenya to have a say in the matter.

“We are requesting your signatures so that we can hit 1 million so that we can fight the high cost of living,” the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party said in a statement on Thursday.

This is bad news to Ruto since many Kenyans are weary of his administration already.

The Kenyan DAILY POST