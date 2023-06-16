Friday, June 16, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga is furious after 26 Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Members of Parliament refused to participate in the voting of the Finance Bill 2023 on Wednesday.

The 26 MPs were either absent or refused to vote, which saw the opposition coalition whitewashed by the government.

On Thursday, Raila summoned the 26 MPs for refusing to toe the party line

Among those who refused to participate in the voting of the contentious bill is nominated Member of Parliament Irene Nyakerario Mayaka.

Irene is alleged to be the girlfriend of Raila Odinga and their erotic relationship saw her being nominated to parliament by ODM.

The alleged relationship between Raila and Irene was first exposed by blogger Maverick Aoko who said Jakom was pimped to Mayaka by Kisumu West Member of Parliament Rozaah Buyu.

Aoko also said Baba picked Mayaka as his side chic after Mama Ida Odinga denied him access to ther ‘servers’

The Kenyan DAILY POST