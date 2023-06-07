Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Wednesday, June 7, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance Leader Raila Odinga has urged his supporters to be ready for the resumption of weekly demos to force President William Ruto’s administration to listen to the voice of Kenyans.

Speaking at Chungwa House when he met members of the Gusii Community living in Nairobi on Wednesday, Raila who is also Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) party leader, said Ruto’s regime has given millions of Kenyans a deaf ear on the issues they are raising and is instead hellbent on imposing more taxes on them through the Finance Bill.

“Kenyans are hurting. They are suffering. They came to power through the backdoor when they were not ready to govern and now want to pour their inefficiency on poor Kenyans,” Raila said.

The ex-Premier stated that in conjunction with his fellow Azimio principals, they would present the nation with the course of action concerning the contentious Finance Bill 2023 this Thursday.

He said if Ruto fails to drop the Finance Bill 2023, Azimio will have no other option but to call ‘its army’ to demonstrate across the country.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.