Sunday, June 11, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance leader, Raila Odinga, has accused President William Ruto of duping Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudacadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula after winning the August 9, 2022, presidential election.

Speaking on Saturday, Raila said Ruto lied to Mudavadi and Wetangula and has resorted to bulldozing them in the running of government.

Raila said before the election, Ruto had promised to give Mudavadi and Wetangula 30 percent of state appointments in his government, a thing which he didn’t honour.

“He lied to Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula that they will get 30% of the government; where is it? Luhyas are fired from the government and they are replaced by one tribe, but all Kenyans file their taxes. One or two tribes cannot run Kenya,” Raila said.

Raila, who spoke in Bungoma County, also vowed to oppose Ruto’s Finance Bill 2023, saying it was going to be a burden to the already overburdened Kenyans.

“The price of everything is up and we cannot continue to live like this as the government continues to pile more taxes on us,” Raila said.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.