Thursday, June 8, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, has assured Kenyans that he has plan B if President William Ruto succeeds in passing the controversial Finance Bill 2023 in Parliament.

Addressing the media on Thursday, Raila said the government has run out of ideas to explain why Finance Bill 2023 must be passed in Parliament.

“We have noted that the regime has run out of sound bites and explanations for these proposals and has resorted to threats,” he said.

Raila said the Opposition will not allow Ruto’s threats to undermine Kenya’s democracy.

“We have agreed with our MPs on what to do: vote against any tax rises,” he said.

“Should Ruto overrun the National Assembly, we will regroup and overrun him in the wider National Assembly of the whole people of Kenya.”

Raila asked Kenyans to reject excess taxation to finance wasteful expenditures. “It is urgent that we bring Ruto back to Earth because he lives on another planet,” Raila said.

He said excessive taxation is stifling growth and he should stop adding more burden to Kenyans.

“We must tell Ruto that when people have to park cars at home because of the cost of fuel, it is bad for the economy,” he said.

“We must tell Ruto that when Kenyans postpone traveling upcountry because they can’t afford fuel or fare, it is bad for the economy,” he added.

