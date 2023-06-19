Monday, June 19, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga shared a video castigating President William Ruto for making numerous promises to the people of Kenya, yet failing to fulfill any of them.

The video, shared by Raila Odinga, is a compilation of instances where Ruto had promised that the prices of commodities and the cost of living will go down in a ”week”.

While captioning the video ‘Mr. Next Week’, the former prime minister suggested Kenyans cannot trust the president to deliver on his promises.

The clip emphasizes instances where Ruto said certain things will happen the following week when he made the addresses.

For instance, the video captured Ruto promising a reduction in the prices of maize floor within a week from the time he pledged.

Here is the video of Raila Odinga mocking Ruto over fake promises.

