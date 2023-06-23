Friday, June 23, 2023 – Former Cherangany Member of Parliament, Kipruto Arap Kirwa, has warned the Kenya Kwanza Alliance administration against ruling out former Prime Minister Raila Odinga.

Raila Odinga has unsuccessfully contested for the presidency five times, and many Kenya Kwanza Alliance leaders think that Baba has run out of gas, and won’t contest again in 2027.

But in an interview with KTN News on Friday, Kirwa said that it is not yet time to write off Raila Odinga as his political career is not over.

Kirwa said one’s political obituary should only be written once they are in the grave.

“I would not want to write off Raila because I have always said that the day you write the obituary of a politician is when you are standing at his gravesite. That is the only day you can write one’s political obituary. But any other time, a politician can be resurrected,” Kirwa said.

He added that a politician’s dormant career can take a new tangent and the politician could end up doing very well.

Kirwa noted that Raila has been able to transcend Kenya’s political landscape for so many years and will shock many during the 2027 Presidential election.

