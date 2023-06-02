Download our blog’s APP from Google Playstore using the link here>>>



Friday, June 2, 2023 – Azimio One Kenya Alliance party leader, Raila Odinga, received a heroic welcome in Kiambu County when he made a stop-over at Githurai on Friday.

Raila Odinga was going on with his businesses when he decided to stop over in a region believed to be President William Ruto’s stronghold.

Githurai, considered the gateway to the vote-rich Mt Kenya region, voted to be the last man for Ruto and his Deputy, Rigathi Gachagua.

However, on Friday, Raila was surprised as residents gave him a rousing welcome, saying they regretted voting for Ruto and Gachagua, who are only enriching themselves without caring about the plight of suffering Kenyans.

The residents were singing Kikuyu patriotic songs in praise of Raila Odinga, whom they described as “Jamba ya Ruriri’.

In his speech, Raila Odinga told the residents to join his movement of opposing the Finance Bill 2023, saying it will burden Kenyans who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

