Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has called on Kenyans to boycott the taxes instituted by President William Ruto’s regime until the Finance Act 2023 is repealed.

Speaking at Kamukunji grounds, Nairobi, Raila gave his supporters seven directives for Kenyans to follow in an act of civil disobedience aimed at denying the ruling party its much-needed revenue generation to conduct its affairs.

However, some of Raila’s recommendations are deadly and could lead to mass deaths if Azimio followers follow the recommendations to the T.

Ruto Motorcade

Raila instructed Kenyans to deny motorcades from President Ruto and his government the right of way. He told motorists to stand in solidarity by blocking their paths on the roads, with the exception of ambulances, which could be fatal.

Matatu Owners

The opposition leader urged matatu owners to double their carrying capacity (overload) while on the roads which can be deadly too in case of an accident.

Police Officers

The former Prime Minister urged police officers dispatched across the country to support his call by allowing matatus to carry above capacity so that Kenyans can stand in solidarity against the government.

Carpool

Raila urged Kenyans to carpool whenever possible and assist in giving each other a ride to cut down on fuel consumption.

He directed the public to cut down on non-essential travel to avoid incurring extra costs. This, according to Raila, will deny the government an opportunity to collect taxes.

Walk to Work

The opposition leader also appealed to all employers to allow time for their employees to walk to and from work in the spirit of civil disobedience.

VAT Taxes

He appealed to businesses to disable or avoid electronic tax registers and at the same time file nill returns on Value Added Taxes (VAT).

Employers

Raila directed employers to ignore punitive deductions of employees’ salaries and instead continue with the previous tax scheme that was in place before the passing of the Finance Act 2023.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.