Tuesday, June 13, 2023 – After failing to remove Nominated MP Sabina Chege as Deputy Minority Whip in Parliament, Raila Odinga’s Azimio has now run to Chief Justice Martha Koome for help in what may be seen as a sign of weakness.

This is after they wrote to her, seeking her intervention on the ejection of Sabina.

In a 900-word document, Azimio questioned why the petitioner, the Association of Friends of Youth and Women, travelled over 20 Kilometers to file a petition in Kiambu County instead of the Nairobi High Court.

According to Azimio, the decision contravened the Protection of Rights and Fundamental Freedoms Practice and Procedure Rules, 2013 which stipulates the place of filing a petition.

“Every case shall be instituted in the High Court within whose jurisdiction the alleged violation took place,” reads part of the Constitution.

Raila’s letter signed by Azimio Lawyer Paul Mwangi also questioned why the coalition and Sabina Chege were excluded from the case yet the court issued orders to the lawmaker in absentia.

Azimio also faulted the court for issuing orders to Sabina in absentia – which in turn allegedly threatened to bring the administration of justice into disrepute.

“As Azimio La Umoja One Kenya Coalition Party seeks redress through the court processes, your intervention and action is called for,” read the letter in part.

The Court ruling, issued on May 30, 2023, issued a conservatory order suspending the implementation of the decision to remove Sabina from the Office of the Deputy Minority Whip in the National Assembly as communicated by Speaker Moses Wetangula on May 4, 2023.

According to Wetangula, Sabina was legally considered the Minority Whip until when the cases she filed were heard and determined.

