Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka seems to be tired of supporting former Prime Minister Raila Odinga, who is a perennial loser.

Speaking at Muimbini Secondary School, Machakos County, where he was presiding over a dormitory-opening function yesterday, Kalonzo implied it was not normal for Raila to lose elections for a record five times despite a change of strategy.

He observed that Raila’s move to bring Narc Kenya Party Leader Martha Karua on board did not help break Baba’s jinx as he ended up losing again.

“It was stolen in 1997, stolen in 2007, stolen in 2013, stolen again in 2017, and the same in 2022. Now it appears my brother Raila’s work is to have his election victories stolen.

“We tried it with Martha Karua but was still stolen,” he said.

However, despite Raila’s losses, Kalonzo held that he (Raila) has always had the commitment to championing the rights of Kenyans, their well-being and electoral justice.

The Wiper leader defended the mass action protests called by Raila, saying they are always in good faith.

