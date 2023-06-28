Wednesday, June 28, 2023 – Azimio Leader Raila Odinga has all the reasons to get worried after his billionaire financier and media mogul SK Macharia met President William Ruto secretly at State House yesterday.

Sources close to the presidency intimated that Ruto allowed only SK Macharia, a close confidant of Raila Odinga, into the meeting.

With Macharia accused of opposing Ruto during the heightened campaigns ahead of the 2022 General Election, Ruto’s allies were astounded by the closely guarded meeting between the two.

“I was not privy to the talks, but SK Macharia’s meeting with the President was their personal affair. After all, many people do come to the State House,” the source stated.

Soon after the meeting, a photo of SK Macharia and Emmanuel Talam, the Press Secretary of the Presidential Communication Service (PCS), was shared widely on the internet, eliciting a debate.

Talam also confirmed meeting SK at State House premises, adding that he took the photo with the Royal Media Services (RMS) owner out of love and admiration for him.

Talam explained that he was nurtured by SK Macharia, who offered him his first job as a journalist at Royal Media Services.

“I only took a photo with him because I knew him from my days at the Royal Media Services where I began my career,” Talam stated.

Further, Talam noted that Macharia is a force to reckon with in the media, business and political sectors.

In the run-up to August 9, 2022, presidential election, Macharia supported Azimio La Umoja candidate Raila Odinga.

However, Macharia clarified that his media outlets were independent and would not engage in partisan politics.

