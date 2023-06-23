Friday, June 23, 2023 – KANU National Chairman Gideon Moi has also dumped Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for President William Ruto.

This is despite the passage of the draconian Finance Bill 2023, which will make the lives of Kenyans a living hell due to over-taxation.

In a statement on Friday, Moi backed Ruto’s efforts to reboot the economy from revenue generated through the Finance Bill 2023 but warned of loopholes that may hamper development progress.

While recognising the important role of the Parliament, the former Baringo Senator advised the government to focus more on transforming the lives of ordinary Kenyans.

Moi backed the Affordable Housing Programme and other related projects that would address the pressing needs of the people.

“In the case of the National Housing Development Fund, swift action is required to institute a robust legal, policy, and administrative framework that will govern the management and administration of the fund to ringfence it for its sole primary purpose, the construction of affordable houses for the people of Kenya.”

“We reiterate that addressing the proliferation of informal settlements requires a comprehensive approach that goes beyond affordable housing initiatives,” Moi stated.

He further advised President William Ruto to identify and seal loopholes corrupt individuals exploit to steal billions of taxpayers’ money.

“Moving forward, the government should prioritise establishing transparent and accountable systems to seal avenues of corruption to ensure taxes are utilised as appropriated.”

“To effectively tackle this issue, we must vigorously promote the country’s economic growth, elevate labor incomes, and push more people from the fringes of the economy into the mainstream formal sector,” Moi advised Ruto.

Nonetheless, Moi advised President Ruto to consider revising the country’s taxation policies to create a thriving business environment.

He explained that high taxes can eat into a business’s profits, making it more difficult to invest in growth, pay employees, and stay competitive.

The Kenyan DAILY POST.