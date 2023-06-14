Wednesday, June 14, 2023 – Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga was yesterday thrown into mourning after one of his allies committed suicide.

Johnson Kimani, alias Wakim, who is a renowned businessman and former political aspirant, jumped from the sixth floor of his building in Githurai 45 on Monday night.

Wakim reportedly faced financial constraints months after losing in the 2022 General Election.

The politician vied under the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) ticket.

However, Police sought to establish whether the businessman jumped or was pushed from the famous club and guest house.

When the incident occurred, locals rushed to the area to rescue the victim, but he allegedly died on the spot, and his body was ferried to Kenyatta University (KU) mortuary.

Wakim was eulogised as a great leader who campaigned with energy, offering his followers hope during the last General Election.

The deceased is survived by children and several wives.

“It is sad that Kenya still does not have post-election guidance and counselling sessions for poll losers who are left to deal with their defeat,” a friend remarked.

