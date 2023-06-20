Tuesday, June 20, 2023 – The family of Brigadier John Kiboko, a Mau Mau veteran, has thanked Azimio Leader Raila Odinga for helping it settle the hospital bill of the freedom fighter.

This comes as Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, who claims to be the real son of Mau Mau, was nowhere to be seen.

On Sunday, the family pleaded with President William Ruto’s government to help it clear his Ksh3 million hospital bill.

Maina Kiambati, the son of the freedom fighter, lamented that they were struggling to settle part of the bill that accrued since Kiboko’s admission.

However, he was grateful to Raila Odinga who offered them the Ksh600,000 deposit required before doctors attended to the Mau Mau veteran.

An association of the descendants of the Mau Mau war veterans was also lauded for rushing the ailing brigadier to the hospital.

“He has been in hospital for about four weeks, and no government official has offered help. We want to plead with the government to help us settle the bill totalling millions.

“Even if they will not come and visit him in the hospital, we will appreciate the financial help as we have done all we could,” Kiambati pleaded, adding that he was responding well to treatment but could not be discharged.

The family revealed that the Mau Mau fighter fell ill after attending the burial of the late Field Marshal Mukami Kimathi on May 13.

The veterans argued that Kiboko sacrificed to fight for freedom and thus deserved government aid and recognition.

“We cannot settle this bill on our own. He will be forced to remain in hospital if uncleared. We are asking the government to act swiftly before the last of the Mau Mau people find their eternal home,” a representative from the association lamented.

Gachagua had previously challenged Azimio Leader Raila Odinga to rally support for the veterans as the duo clashed in a supremacy row.

